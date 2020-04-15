H&M USA Provides Over Two Million Dollars Of Product For Communities Impacted By COVID-19

NEW YORK — April 15, 2020 — H&M USA is providing relief for communities around the country affected by COVID-19, as well as allowing customers additional ways to contribute to the effort.

H&M cares about the health and wellbeing of not only its customers and colleagues, but the community at large, especially those affected by the current pandemic. Therefore, H&M USA will make an in-kind donation of over two million dollars of product to organizations like Children’s Defense Fund, GLAM4GOOD, Los Angeles LGBT Center and the Nashville Rescue Mission. The product donation will include bedding, sheets, children’s and adult clothes amongst other pieces, to help these communities meet their needs in this hard time.

Also beginning today, H&M USA is partnering with Givz so that for every $60 spent on hm.com/us, H&M USA will donate $10 to charities providing support and relief to those on the front line of the pandemic, for a total donation of up to $150,000. Customers can choose to donate to a myriad of organizations like CDC Foundation, Direct Relief, Meals on Wheels and GLAM4GOOD amongst others.

In addition to these efforts, H&M Group has taken actions in the previous weeks to help aid in the fight against COVID-19 around the world. In March, H&M Group began quickly arranging for its supply chain to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) to be provided to hospitals and health care workers around the world. In addition, H&M began letting global aid organizations utilize H&M social channels to spread the message of health and safety around the COVID-19 pandemic to followers around the world.

Alongside these actions, H&M Foundation made a $500,000 donation to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Posted April 15, 2020

Source: H&M