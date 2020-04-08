Gerber Technology Brings Together Textile Industry Suppliers To Increase Production And Availability Of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

NEW YORK — April 8, 2020 — COVID-19 represents an unprecedented challenge for the world, requiring everybody to work together. In response, Gerber Technology created a Global PPE Task Force and has since brought together more than 600 manufacturers, technology partners, and industry coalition partners to make PPE products available broadly around the world.

Leading companies, such as Coats for threads and industry connections or Zilingo for sourcing, have joined the PPE Task Force as coalition partners, strengthening support for manufacturers throughout the entire supply chain. Building on their successful experience of converting Chinese manufacturers to produce PPE to address the COVID-19 mitigation plans in China, Gerber and its partners formed a network to scale the global production and to match supply and demand for critically needed PPE products.

“Working across the industry in a unique ecosystem of professionals with diverse backgrounds and experiences has allowed us to support manufacturers’ conversion to PPE production by providing support for raw material selection, procurement and technical specifications to finished goods delivery. It is an ambitious initiative, but through a lot of hard work by the team and our partners, it is quickly becoming a powerful engine to drive solid and efficient PPE mass production,” said Mohit Uberoi, CEO of Gerber Technology. “We would like to thank our employees and global network of partners for joining our mission and going the extra mile to maximize the production capacity and availability to protect both medical professionals and people on the frontlines.”

Gerber’s global network of technology partners have provided comprehensive expertise and support to build an end-to-end “trusted supply chain” for personal protective equipment. Gerber’s partners include leading industry companies and associations such as: AAFA, AAPN, Coats, Elevate Textiles, Fashion for Frontline, Henderson Sewing, Industrial Fabrics Association International, NCTO, SPESA, Suuchi, and Zilingo.

“The Gerber Team’s expertise, forward-thinking and innovative technology are a true asset during this difficult time as many companies are eager to ramp up production but aren’t sure where to begin,” said Kim Glas, President and CEO of the National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO). “With Gerber’s and NCTO’s combined support, manufacturers are able to quickly transform their supply chain and begin producing PPE in short order.”

“In unprecedented times we can be most effective by working together in partnerships for the greater good,” said Rajiv Sharma, Group Chief Executive, Coats. “By collaborating our innovation, expertise and industry connections we can deliver an industry-defining moment that is greater than the sum of its parts. Coats is proud to be joining the Gerber PPE Task Force and we are ready to help make a difference in keeping people safe during the pandemic.”

“Gerber has been an invaluable partner to AAFA and its members in our collective efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” noted Steve Lamar, President and CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association. “Gerber’s skill, professionalism, and manufacturing expertise have been transformative in the industry’s ability to repurpose and ramp up production of life-saving personal protective equipment.”

“Gerber’s library of helpful resources made our transition to PPE incredibly quick and smooth,” said Kirby Best, CEO of OnPoint Manufacturing. “With Gerber’s equipment, expertise and support we were able to successfully transition our supply chain to manufacturing 90% PPE in a matter of days.”

Posted April 8, 2020

Source: Gerber Technology