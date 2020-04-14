Beverly Knits Collaborates To Make Face Masks

GASTONIA, N.C. — April 14, 2020 — The Beverly Knits group of U.S. textile and garment manufacturers continues to work together to provide face masks for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The number of companies in the group of outstanding American textile companies continues to grow. Currently there are 31 quality U.S. companies on the team.

Fabric is now in production in factories in North and South Carolina. Cutting and sewing of the masks has begun across the U.S. with partners in many states. Production started the week of April 3, 2020 after all facilities were qualified. The production goal is 200,000 masks during the first week and ramping up to 2 million masks produced per week shortly thereafter.

“We have tremendous U.S. textile companies that are retooling quickly to make these masks,” said Ron Sytz, Beverly Knits CEO. “The cooperation of the group is amazing in sharing information and parts as well as working together. Our goal is to make it happen as fast as possible to flatten the curve on COVID-19.”

Companies on the Beverly Knits team include:

Clover Knits ;

Contempora Fabrics;

Carolina Cotton Works;

South Fork Industries;

Altus Finishing;

National Safety Apparel;

A. Lava & Son;

Wells Hosiery;

Jomel Industries;

LA Corp.;

Hemingway Apparel;

BeoCare;

Culp;

The Filter Shop;

Keep it Here Inc.;

Two-One-Two New York;

ICS North America;

UCS Inc.;

Colonial LLC;

Riegel Linen;

Pacific Athletic Wear;

Louis Vuitton;

SND Mfg;

Ethan Allan;

Inside Out;

Royal Apparel;

La La Land Creative;

Elizabeth M. Designs;

A Plus Apparel;and

American Leather/Lee Industries.

As part of Beverly Knits’ ongoing commitment to flattening the COVID-19 curve, the company recently donated face masks to Gaston EMS and the Gastonia Police Department in Gastonia, N.C.

Source: Beverly Knits