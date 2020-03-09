Wrangler® Introduces Women’s Workwear Line, Addressing Increasing Demand For Fashionable & Functional Women’s Workwear Options 

GREENSBORO, N.C. — March 9, 2020 — The Wrangler® brand, a global icon in jeanswear and casual apparel, today announced the expansion of its Wrangler RIGGS Workwear® line to include apparel specifically designed for women. Recognizing an industry need for inclusive apparel on the jobsite, Wrangler is introducing a new line of workwear built off the brand’s successful workwear apparel line, while addressing common issues women face when looking for the perfect fit for their on-the-job needs.

“With our Wrangler RIGGS Workwear line, we have been outfitting jobsites for more than fifteen years,” said Jenni Broyles, vice president and general manager, Wrangler North America. “Today, we are proud to offer a collection that provides the exceptional fit that female consumers know and love from Wrangler, while meeting the functional and performance benefits found in all Wrangler RIGGS Workwear apparel. The women’s Wrangler RIGGS Workwear line is designed to be as strong and protective as the woman who wears it, leaving her feeling empowered, confident and comfortable without compromising her style on the job.”

Built to Help Women Tackle Any Job

The Wrangler RIGGS Workwear for Women collection enhances the brand’s existing female fits in both tops and bottoms by combining the comfort and durability needed to get any job done with confidence. Unique workwear-essential styling such as Room2Move® comfort, reinforced pockets and stitching, and moisture-wicking fabric ensure unparalleled comfort and function on and off the job.

Products available in the Wrangler RIGGS Workwear for Women collection include:

Women’s Wrangler RIGGS Workwear pants and jeans – based off the best-selling Wrangler Retro® Mae – featuring Room2Move comfort, a four-way stretch technology that allows for enhanced freedom of movement. Pants and jeans are available in multiple washes of stretch denim, or multiple colorways of stretch canvas, all offering tough, durable construction. Added durability benefits include reinforced back pockets and a patented reinforcement on the front pocket of the jeans.

Women’s Wrangler RIGGS Workwear shirts, performance T-shirts, Henley shirts and work jackets are built for adaptability on the jobsite. The tops boast consumer-driven performance benefits like moisture-wicking and stretch fabric for comfort, gusset details for range of motion, and reinforced stitching for longevity. Thoughtful utility features such as chest and sleeve pockets offer added functionality.

Wrangler RIGGS Workwear for Women is available now online and in select specialty retailers, offering inclusive sizing from sizes 0 to 20 and XS to 3XL. Price points range from $29-$49 and all products come with a limited lifetime warranty.

