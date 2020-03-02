Design Collective By Cintas Creates High Fashion On The High Seas With Virgin Voyages Apparel Collection

CHICAGO — March 2, 2020 — Richard’s Branson’s new cruise line Virgin Voyages is scheduled to set sail in April 2020. Today Design Collective™ by Cintas Corporation announced that it will execute a modern apparel collection designed by British fashion designer Gareth Pugh for the crew. Virgin Voyages led a collaboration with Design Collective by Cintas to bring Gareth’s fashion-forward designs to life with apparel pieces that mirror the vivacity which is synonymous with the Virgin brand.

“We’re honored for the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with Virgin Voyages and Gareth to bring together modern and luxurious designs to Virgin Voyages,” said Todd McKeown, president and COO of Design Collective by Cintas. “Richard Branson puts his employees first, so it was critical for every crew member to feel confident and comfortable in the apparel, so they can be a critical part of the total passenger experience. We used our extensive experience in designing and manufacturing for the cruise industry and worked with Gareth Pugh and the Virgin Voyages team to develop this game changing program.”

The core collection includes sustainable fabrics and garments designed for a range of job functions, climates and body types. The program breaks with cruise stereotypes by removing epaulettes — shoulder stripes designating rank for officers — ties and waistcoats. It features a distinct combination of structure and fluidity and includes a wide range of looks from slick razor-sharp tailoring to relaxed pillow-case tunic shirts referencing the early days of British punk, and more.

“We really wanted to shake up the industry and redefine cruise fashion. Working with fashion Designer Gareth Pugh helped us create a fantastic wardrobe collection for our crew reflecting a modern sailing holiday experience,” said Dee Cooper, senior vice president, Design and Customer Experience at Virgin Voyages. “We decided to partner with Design Collective by Cintas to make sure the garments would really deliver on all levels. Their knowledge of fabrics and application made the designs functional for the cruise environment, and they helped create an Epic Sea Change for all.”

Virgin Voyages currently has four ships on order, and will launch its first adults-only vessel, Scarlet Lady, in Spring 2020.

Source: Cintas Corp.