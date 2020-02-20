YKK Develops New Magnet Zipper

TOKYO, Japan — February 20, 2020 — YKK Corporation announces that it has developed a new zipper that closes using magnetic force. The company aims to begin mass production in 2021.

Magnet Zippers are open-end zippers designed to be closed easily using magnetic force between the left and right sides. Conventional zippers require engaging the insert pin and retaining box to close, but Magnet Zippers can be engaged and closed through magnetic force simply by bringing the left and right sides of the zipper together. This makes it easy to perform operations such as closing the zipper without looking at one’s hand and closing the zipper with one hand.

The new zipper is expected to be used in a wide variety of industries, such as in sportswear to facilitate quick clothing changes and childrenswear. Moreover, the new zipper will make it easier for people such as the elderly or disabled, who may struggle with opening and closing zippers, to be able to enjoy various fashions.

Posted February 20, 2020

Source: YKK Corporation of America