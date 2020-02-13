Vibram And PENSOLE Sign Multi-Year Deal To Foster Talent Of Budding Sneaker Designers

BOSTON — February 13, 2020 — Producer of high-performance rubber outsoles, Vibram, has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with PENSOLE Academy, which starts this year.

This new agreement further establishes the longstanding relationship between the two organizations in fostering strong industry relationships and developing innovations. In this new collaboration, PENSOLE and Vibram will develop multiple projects per year, working across their Portland and domestic infrastructure and managing the development and design process.

“We’re so excited about the renewed collaboration with D’Wayne Edwards and PENSOLE,” said Fabrizio Gamberini, President Vibram Corporation and Global Chief Brand Officer. “This collaboration is part of our global brand strategy and it is localized in the West Coast where we have our Portland, OR office, located close to PENSOLE. At Vibram, we’re leading with platforms, not just products. Consumers continue to tell us they want innovation to perform better, as well as innovation that defines individuality and their lifestyle product. The collaboration with PENSOLE and its talented team of designers, will help Vibram to fulfill its promises.”

“I am honored to be working with the best rubber sole company in the world,” PENSOLE founder D’Wayne Edwards said. “Having Vibram as a partner will provide our students the ability to gain knowledge about rubber soles that some industry veterans don’t even know. Lastly, this partnership further cements Vibram’s position as an industry leader because together we will be able to continue to push our industry forward with industry leading creations.”

Posted February 13, 2020

Source: Vibram