Gerber Revolutionizes 3D Workflow With New February 2020 Release Of AccuMark®

NEW YORK — February 27, 2020 — Gerber is proud to announce the February 2020 release of their robust software platform, AccuMark®, AccuMark 3D, AccuNest™ and AccuPlan™, which continues to revolutionize the industry by digitizing the supply chain from 3D design right through production, making product development and production even faster, more efficient and sustainable. Already applauded by customers, the new release makes developing production-ready garments quick and easy with powerful 2D-to-3D integration and increased digital printing capabilities. AccuMark February 2020 also streamlines production with tight integration between cut planning software and the customer’s ERP system. Whether the customer is creating customized, made-to-measure or mass-produced garments, AccuMark February 2020 accelerates time to market, improves fabric consumption, and dramatically cuts costs.

“The February 2020 release of AccuMark opens up a whole new world of design opportunities, it’s so easy to create customized suits and other garments, and it’s fun,” said Darren Beaman of Adrian Jules.

“After speaking with our customers, we found that they were spending millions of dollars and countless hours making thousands of samples per year,” said Melissa Rogers Senior Vice President and General Manager for Software at Gerber. “So for this release, we completely enhanced our 3D workflow so that our customers could validate their designs without spending valuable time and money making physical samples, for a truly streamlined and efficient workflow.”

The AccuMark February 2020 release will help exceed consumers expectations of speed, sustainability, and quality by decreasing lead time from 3 weeks to 48 hours while reducing material waste by as much as 40%. The new release will empower on-demand manufacturing like never before with improved digital printing capabilities and true-to-life virtual samples, making ideas production ready 60% faster than manual processes.

“The ability to develop 3D production-ready samples, with the correct fit and the cost estimation, has allowed me to reduce the number of physical samples I have to make from 20 to 5, saving me about 75% in development time,” said Beaman.

Brands, retailers, and manufacturers of all sizes will see major improvements in their production process as well with up to 25% fabric savings thanks to the powerful duo of Gerber’s automated nesting solution, AccuNest, and powerful cut planning software, AccuPlan.

“AccuPlan enables us to speed up the process of breaking down purchase orders and fully automate the marking and cutting process,” said Jenny Yu of Superior Uniform. “This helps eliminate human data entry errors, which allows us more time to focus on creativity, pattern design, and customer satisfaction. We now can process 10 tickets in 1 minute when it used to take 7 minutes!”

The newest addition to the AccuMark legacy offers enhanced 3D capabilities that will allow designers to edit directly in the 3D workspace, completely streamlining the design and development process. Users will be able to visualize their entire collection in multiple fabric options and colorways while validating style and fit, using the same model, without ever having to make a single physical sample.

“The new tools around colorways and 3D editing streamline the design workflow all the way to production,” said Tobe Bashor of Digital Performance Gear. “Our designers can use the concise image functionality in 3D to quickly align graphic placement, export shareable renders to confirm design approval, and generate color-accurate print files. The February 2020 release is a step up and a game changer.”

Posted February 27, 2020

Source Gerber Technology