Vidalia Mills Partners With Imogene+Willie As First Premium Selvedge Denim Customer

VIDALIA, La. — January 21, 2020 — The new North American textile maker Vidalia Mills announced it has partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based, Imogene+Willie as the mill’s first customer of its premium selvedge denim.

As previously announced, Vidalia Mills had recently acquired 45 antique Draper X3 selvedge denim looms from a demolition company in Greensboro, N.C. In turn, Imogene + Willie will be the first brand to be making jeans/garments in the United States from fabric loomed on Vidalia’s newly revived historic machines.

In making the announcement, Dan Feibus, CEO of Vidalia Mills explained: “We are so excited to welcome Imogene+Willie and their talented team into the Vidalia family as our first selvedge denim customer. As a premier maker and retailer of premium denim jeans and other apparel, Imogene+Willie is well positioned to maximize the inherent qualities of the denim produced from our Draper looms.

“Our relationship with Imogene+Willie is more than just that of a supplier and customer, it’s really a partnership where the creativity of Imogene+Willie can maximize the value of our selvedge denim. We are truly honored to have Imogene+Willie as our launch partner,” Feibus added.

K.P. McNeill, CEO of Imogene+Willie, underscored the significance of the relationship with Vidalia, stating: “Vidalia’s decision and commitment to bring premium denim manufacturing back to the United States is a historic event, one that aligns directly with our core values. As we have watched more and more companies move overseas to make their clothes cheaper and faster, we have remained steadfast and stubbornly committed to making all of our goods here in America.”

McNeill continued: “We are humbled to have the opportunity to partner with Vidalia, and for our jeans to be sewn from the first selvedge fabric off of these legendary looms. It is our belief that Vidalia’s massive undertaking will ignite the resurgence of the Made in America movement, an act that will unite like-minded brands and consumers alike.”

Posted January 21, 2020

