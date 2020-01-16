Pinnacle Textile Industries Acquires Topps Safety Apparel

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — January 16, 2020 — Pinnacle Textile Industries, LLC, King of Prussia, PA, a manufacturer of service apparel, aprons and napery dedicated to servicing the rental and hospitality markets, has purchased a majority of the assets of Topps Safety Apparel Inc. of Rochester, IN, a high quality manufacturer of public safety and flame resistant uniforms offered through a network of leading distributors and garment rental operators.

Topps Safety Apparel Inc., originally established as Toppmaster in 1938 by the Elin brothers, has been owned and operated by the BTQ Group and its President, Alan Dorrell since 1997. In the 1990s, Topps became one of the first manufacturers to attain (UL) certification of compliance to NFPA standards.

Pinnacle is excited to continue the Topps brand as its FR Safety brand as well as a compliment to its existing Pinnacle Worx brand of industrial work clothing.

Patrick Methven, Pinnacle’s President and founder commented, “The acquisition of the Topps Safety Brand fulfills our goal of entry into the safety uniform category, expanding our customer base to include distributors focused on the oil/gas and utility end user sectors while at the same time expanding our product offering to our existing customer base. Topps’ attention to detail and quality are hallmarks of the brand from which Pinnacle fully expects to build upon as well as to provide a deeper, off the shelf inventory for quick shipment of the most popular styles and sizes, something Pinnacle Textile is well known for.

Posted January 16, 2020

Source: Pinnacle Textile Industries, LLC