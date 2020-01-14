Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Management Changes

SAN FRANCISCO — January 14, 2020 — Levi Strauss & Co. today announced a series of leadership changes.

Roy Bagattini, executive vice president and president for Levi Strauss Americas, is leaving Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) to assume a group chief executive officer position. Bagattini’s last day is February 16. During his tenure, Bagattini served in numerous roles and helped set the strategic foundation for a strong, diversified business.

With Bagattini’s departure, Marc Rosen, executive vice president and president of Direct-to-Consumer, will become the executive vice president and president for Levi Strauss Americas. Rosen will be responsible for leading the company’s largest commercial operations, spanning all brands and channels across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and the balance of Latin America. He also will retain leadership of the Direct-to-Consumer business. Rosen is a veteran retailer who has held roles in ecommerce and international expansion during his nearly 15-year tenure at Walmart.

“Over the past six years, Marc has proven that he is an agile and collaborative leader who brings deep expertise and a growth mindset to every challenge. Marc has a proven track record, having led our Direct-to-Consumer business through 15 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth,” said Chip Bergh, president and CEO of Levi Strauss & Co. “Marc’s passion for the consumer, paired with his extensive experience working with wholesale customers, makes him the perfect choice to lead our largest and most complex business.”

“Roy has been a vital member of the team that led LS&Co.’s turnaround. He is a respected leader whose insights and perspective helped to shape our winning strategy,” said Bergh. “Today, we are set up for continued success. I am grateful for Roy’s contributions to the strong foundation now in place at LS&Co., and I know that he will be a high-impact CEO in his next role.”

Posted January 14, 2020

Source: Levi Strauss & Co.