Kelly Rowland And Fabletics Kick Off 2020 With A New Limited-Edition Winter Collection

LOS ANGELES — January 2, 2019 — Fabletics is excited to announce the launch of the new Kelly Rowland for Fabletics collection. Delivering on their shared mission to make women feel confident and beautiful, this capsule marks Kelly’s third collaboration with the brand. Launching on January 1st, her latest show-stopping line introduces exclusive, ultra-feminine silhouettes that truly define confidence you can wear.

Inspired by the golden hour, the new pieces offer chic, functional, monochromatic designs in a rich color palette of warm espresso, maroon and tan hues. Constructed in ultra soft performance fabrics, Kelly’s capsule blends covet-worthy style with amazing comfort. Activewear essentials are paired with all-new lifestyle layering pieces, making every outfit perfect for everyday life – whether it’s going to the gym, recording studio, brunch with your friends, or lounging at home.

“I love how beautiful and luxe this capsule looks and feels. I’m all about embracing your natural curves and being proud of your body, and I think all women will feel amazing in these pieces,” said Kelly. “When I wear this collection, I feel like I’m always walking in my best light and know I can take on anything with confidence.”

Just in time for the New Year, Kelly’s Winter 2020 collection introduces fresh styles with technical performance details and soft compression fabrics that will inspire women to start the year off strong. New silhouettes include the Tricot Wide-Leg Pant and the High-Waisted PureLuxe Trapunto Legging. The capsule features two ribbed seamless bras in brand new halter and crossback styles. Lingerie-inspired details were fused into the line through corset-style bras with beautiful seams that contour the body. Staying true to her last two collections, Kelly’s Winter 2020 capsule also includes a new strappy bodysuit, available in sizing XXS-4X.

The Kelly Rowland x Fabletics Winter collection will be sold across 10 countries and will be available on Fabletics.com as well as in the 36 Fabletics retail stores nationwide starting on January 1st, 2020.

Posted January 2, 2019

Source: Fabletics