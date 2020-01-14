Houdini Enables Sustainability And Agility With Gerber Technology’s YuniquePLM®

NEW YORK CITY — January 14, 2020 — In order to support their sustainability efforts, Houdini Sportswear has selected Gerber Technology’s cloud-based product lifecycle management software, YuniquePLM, to improve efficiency and be more transparent in their process. By implementing YuniquePLM, Houdini will make significant progress towards their “impact positive” status for the company’s operations, striving to have 100 percent of their products be made from recycled or biodegradable fibers and be recyclable or biodegradable at end-of-life.

“We chose YuniquePLM as it can facilitate all of Houdini’s specific demands — from financials to finished product,” said Eva Karlsson, CEO of the outdoor brand. “As we design every product with the intention of it making a difference for the end-user and for the world, transparency and traceability are essential in our way of doing business. Up until we leveraged YuniquePLM, we had worked in many different ways, using documents and lists.”

As a pioneer in sustainability, Houdini Sportswear proves apparel brands can go green while still maintaining profitability, leading the way for the rest of the industry. The cloud-based PLM’s strategic, transversal approach to information will allow Houdini to manage the full scope of activities across the product lifecycle in today’s permanently renewing collection process.

“These solutions help create high performance, comfortable products and support the reduction of environmental impact,” underlined Michael Lock, vice president of Gerber’s Global Software Sales. “Gerber’s end-to-end applications, including YuniquePLM, fulfill the needs of businesses of all sizes allowing them to benefit from increased scalability and performance collaborating with colleagues, partners and suppliers around the world. In providing visibility to information and boosting traceability throughout the supply chain, YuniquePLM helps drive the transformation towards a sustainable and responsible business.”

“For us, there is no contradiction between sustainability and good business,” said Houdini CEO Eva Karlsson. “In a world of mass consumption where quantity and frequency are often prioritized over quality and good design, our design philosophy becomes something radically different. We design every product with the intention of it making a difference for the end-user and for the world, now and in the future. And only by setting the example and sharing our work we can lead the way to change.”

“Innovation and co-creation across disciplines and in between what would traditionally be called competitors are key,” said Jesper Danielsson, Houdini Head of design.

Source: Gerber Technology