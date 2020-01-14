Hanesbrands Names M. Scott Lewis Interim CFO

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — January 14, 2020 — HanesBrands announced today that current Chief Accounting Officer and Controller M. Scott Lewis will serve as interim CFO, effective January 9, 2020. Executive recruiting specialist Crist|Kolder Associates is assisting the company in the ongoing comprehensive search to fill the previously announced CFO vacancy.

Lewis, 49, has served as chief accounting officer and controller since May 2015. He has held positions of increasing responsibility leading the accounting, reporting and tax functions since joining the company in 2006 from accounting, audit and tax consulting firm KPMG. Lewis is a certified public accountant and has expertise in public company auditing, merger and acquisition transactions, and Securities and Exchange Commission accounting and reporting requirements.

“We have a very strong global finance organization,” said Hanes CEO Gerald W. Evans Jr. “Scott is an accomplished finance professional well versed with our company and strategies. He will provide essential leadership during this transition.”

In its CFO search, HanesBrands is considering both internal and external candidates with significant experience and accomplishments in global strategy, finance, capital management, and operations support. Crist|Kolder Associates specializes in corporate executive leadership searches, assessments and recruiting. The firm has successfully assisted in the CFO searches for some of the largest U.S.-based public companies.

