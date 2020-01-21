DuPont™ Sorona® Fabrics Showcases Recyclable, Spandex-Free Stretch Jacket at Outdoor Retailer And ISPO Munich 2020

WILMINGTON, Del. — January 21, 2020 — The DuPont™ Sorona® brand team is challenging designers to think about the full lifecycle of a garment by showcasing a ski jacket where every layer is a spandex-free stretch solution that can be recycled. The ski jacket — using partially bio-based Sorona fabrics for the inner and outer layers, the insulation, and the faux fur trim — is debuting exclusively at the upcoming Outdoor Retailer Snow Show on January 29-31, 2020 in Denver, and at ISPO Munich, January 26-29, 2020.

Combining the long-lasting performance of Sorona fabrics with the concept of circular economy, this jacket is compatible with single stream polyester recycling, meaning the fabrics can have a second life when it’s time to finally retire the garment. Designed by Youngone, this stylish jacket incorporates the recently launched ECOLoft™ FLEX SR insulation based on UNIFI REPREVE® fibers and bio-based Sorona polymer fibers offering warmth and long-lasting stretch for hitting the slopes time and time again.

“Stretch fabrics with even 1 percent spandex or elastane, if not reused, tend to head for the landfill,” explains Laurie Kronenberg, Global DuPont Sorona brand manager. “That is why it is so important to understand that if a polyester stretch garment has elasterell-p or elastomultiester to enhance the garment’s stretch performance, it can be mechanically recycled. Educating everyone from designers to the material handlers in the recycling facilities that there is a stretch fiber option that can be mechanically recycled in a 100 percent polyester construction will have a positive impact on the environment.”

“We’re working with multiple value chains and thinking of the entire lifecycle of a garment,” said Renee Henze, DuPont Biomaterials global marketing director. “Every stakeholder has to pull together to create solutions for sustainable fashions. We’re proud to debut this soft and luxurious jacket that features partially plant-based Sorona fabrics throughout and has the added benefit of being recycled at its end of life.”

Sorona fabrics used in the jacket:

Outer Layer – Long-lasting and spandex-free Duream stretch fabric highlighting the mechanical stretch and recovery performance of Sorona fabrics.

Insulation – Recently launched ECOLoft FLEX SR by Youngone combining UNIFI’s REPREVE fibers with DuPont Sorona polymer fibers.

Trim – New Sorona faux fur, a soft, versatile and long-lasting fur alternative.

Lining – Spandex-free comfort stretch fabric from Jin Jin illustrating the versatile applications across the Sorona fabric portfolio.

Sorona fabrics offer the perfect comfort stretch performance without breaking down over time due to heat, UV rays or chlorine exposure — meaning clothes continue to look, feel and perform great after each wear. This can lengthen the life of the garment for multiple uses and when it is finally time to retire the garment, it can be mechanically recycled rather than being directed to the landfill like spandex.

For more information, visit the DuPont™ Sorona® booths at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show (Booth #56012 UL) and ISPO (Hall C1, Booth # 317).

Source: DuPont