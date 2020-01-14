adidas To Introduce First Insulation Products Developed By PrimaLoft x Parley For The Oceans

LATHAM, N.Y./HERZOGENAURACH, Germany — January 14, 2020 — PrimaLoft Inc. and adidas have committed to taking their long-standing collaboration to a new level. Moving forward, the two brands will join in the strategic development of high-performance, sustainability conscious products. A key focus in this new era of partnership will be the introduction of adidas apparel that features PrimaLoft® insulation made with Parley Ocean Plastic®.

“adidas is an innovative, global partner and we are excited to strengthen our established partnership,” said PrimaLoft President and CEO Mike Joyce. “Both of our brands are pioneers in their fields and important drivers of innovation in the textile industry, especially when it comes to sustainability. We strongly believe that together we can push the boundaries of material science forward, while continuing to further our Relentlessly Responsible mission.”

PrimaLoft provides expertise in advanced material technologies, creating innovative products that elevate both performance and responsibility.

“Through Adidas Outdoor’s collaboration with world-class brands such as PrimaLoft and Parley, we can serve the next generation of consumers with what they want and need: innovative and sustainable products which perform on the mountain and in the streets,” says Tim Janaway, GM adidas Outdoor.

PrimaLoft recently announced a strategic partnership with environmental organization Parley for the Oceans. As the first insulation provider to partner with Parley, PrimaLoft will take plastic intercepted from remote islands, beaches and coastal communities and use it to manufacture high-performance insulation products. This January at ISPO Munich, January 26-29, and Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show, January 29-31, adidas will introduce the first concept styles featuring PrimaLoft insulation made from Parley Ocean Plastic.

“A collective collaboration between PrimaLoft, Parley and adidas is a win for each brand, as well as the environment,” said Joyce. “We all share the common goal of reducing the impact of plastic in our oceans and are working diligently to develop comprehensive solutions.”

adidas is a founding member of Parley for the Oceans. Since 2015, the brand has supported Parley in its efforts to increase awareness and protect the beauty and fragility of the oceans. In support of these efforts, adidas has developed a robust product line of shoes and apparel using Parley Ocean Plastic. adidas will introduce apparel featuring PrimaLoft insulation made from Parley Ocean Plastic beginning in 2020. In addition, both adidas and PrimaLoft have committed to the Parley AIR strategy (Avoid, Intercept, Redesign) to further reduce each company’s plastic footprint and fight together against the increasing pollution of the oceans.

Source: adidas