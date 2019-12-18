SquadLocker Hires Karen Silveira To Lead Its School Uniform Initiative

WARWICK, R.I. — December 18, 2019 — SquadLocker, the nation’s leading uniform and custom team gear provider, is excited to announce they have hired Senior Account Executive Karen Andreozzi Silveira to lead their School Uniform Initiative for the New England region.

Silveira brings over 23 years of school uniform experience to the SquadLocker team, as the Rhode Island-based company continues to revolutionize the custom apparel industry. As VP of Sales at Donnelly’s School Apparel, Silveira managed hundreds of school accounts, stores, customer service, trade shows, events and more.

“Karen’s reputation and expertise in this industry are second to none,” said SquadLocker Sales Manager, Tip Fairchild. “We consider ourselves very fortunate to have her leading the way as we expand our product offering and change the way schools, parents and students get school uniforms.”

SquadLocker arrived on the scene in 2015, offering free online apparel stores that simplified custom team apparel for coaches nationwide. Today they serve over 75,000 teams, leagues, and schools, shipping uniforms, custom team gear, and spirit wear in as fast as three days, directly to the homes of parents, athletes, fans and more.

“Expanding to school uniforms was the next logical step in what’s been a really exciting year for us,” said SquadLocker CEO and Co-Founder, Gary Goldberg. “We’re already serving the needs of their coaches, athletes, and academic clubs, and now we can include school uniforms. We can fill orders in days rather than weeks, and with less hassle for parents, students, and school administrators. We can do it all, and with Karen leading the initiative, we see great things ahead.”

Source: SquadLocker