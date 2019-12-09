Delta Galil Receives US Patent For Touch&Go Hook And Eye Bra Accessory

TEL AVIV — December 9, 2019 — Delta Galil Industries, Ltd., the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, today announced that it has been issued a patent for its Touch&GoTM hook and eye accessory – US Patent 10,212,977 B2.

The components of the Touch&Go hook and eye slide easily into one another, using flat wide hooks rather than the small round versions more common on the market. This allows the two components to easily click into one another, with no need for the wearer to search for the connecting piece. The intuitive fastener can be used on bras of all kinds, and its one-click on-and-off application is especially well suited for sports bras.

“We’re very pleased to have been granted this patent in the United States,” said Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil. “While we’re confident this simple technology will prove incredibly popular, we’re also mindful of the investment of time, research and development that went into perfecting it., and so are grateful to be able to protect our intellectual property. We look forward to continuing to provide innovative products to our customers and to developing more ways to ensure they can dress with quality, comfort and ease.”

Source: Delta Galil Industries