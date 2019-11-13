SPESA Hosts 90 Industry Professionals At Two-Day Executive Conference In New Orleans

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Sewn Products Equipment and Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA) hosted its 2019 Executive Conference last Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30, in New Orleans, touching on major topics impacting the sewn products industry today. The event attracted 90 attendees from 19 states, including the District of Columbia, and 5 countries.

The first day of the event kicked off with industry remarks from SPESA Chairman Nina McCormack, followed by an opening keynote with Chris Pilkerton, acting administrator and general counsel to the U.S. Small Business Administration. The day also featured a panel discussion about reshoring efforts and the importance of U.S.-based manufacturing as well as a conversation on workforce development. Day two launched with an interactive Q&A with renowned political commentator James Carville, followed by sessions on automation, enterprise risk management, emerging sourcing destinations, and the impact of tariffs on the sewn products industry.

“I’ve had the opportunity to attend thirteen SPESA Executive Conferences in the past,” said Nina McCormack, SPESA’s chairman of the board. “Every year is different and every year is special. This event was no exception. Introducing keynote James Carville is a memory I will never forget. More importantly though, I had the opportunity to meet new people and hear from new speakers. These are the highlights I look forward to at every SPESA Executive Conference.”

The SPESA Executive Conference is held every year as an opportunity to gather with industry professionals and learn about current trends and issues impacting their day-to-day operations and business. The 2019 conference theme was focused on how the sewn products industry is becoming “Better, Faster, and Closer”. The 2020 SPESA Executive Conference will be held in Boston, Massachusetts.

“This industry is moving a million miles a minute,” said Michael McDonald, SPESA’s president. “Our goal as an association is to equip our members and prospective members with the education and insights they need to move their businesses in the right direction. We also want to offer a platform for them to connect with both new and familiar networks. This is a great event to do that.”

In addition to the annual Executive Conference, SPESA organizes and supports other events each year, including co-producing Texprocess Americas with Messe Frankfurt, being held May 12-14, 2020, in Atlanta. SPESA will host the Texprocess Americas Opening Night Reception at World of Coca-Cola on the evening of May 12. Registration for this event is open now.

Source: SPESA