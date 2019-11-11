KARL MAYER To Display Products For The Sports Sector At ISPO In Munich

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — November 11, 2019 — Following its first successful time exhibiting at ISPO Munich 2019, KARL MAYER intends to also attend the next fair, which will take place from 26 to 29 January 2020. The company has prepared a performance show of functional, warp-knitted textiles and smart, on-trend lingerie and clothing items for its visitors. This world leader in the manufacture of textile machinery can be found on stand 408 in hall C2.

Textile solutions for sportswear delivering performance and function

The highlights of KARL MAYER’s stand include an ECG shirt for measuring vital signs. This garment, which features integrated sensor technology, was developed under the concept of TEXTILE-CIRCUIT in the company’s TEXTILE MAKERSPACE, and was premiered at ITMA 2019 to a highly interested audience. The sensors have been upgraded for the ISPO show. One of the reasons for doing this was to improve the wear comfort. The electrically conductive material required is incorporated directly into the textile on the warp knitting machine in the desired arrangement.

Another focal point will be a presentation of warp-knitted textiles that have been especially developed to meet the requirements of the sports sector. These include lightweight, stable mesh linings, hardwearing shoe fabrics, stylish 4-way-stretch fabrics with breathability and compression characteristics, a variety of tricot fabrics with decorative, striped patterns, and warp-knitted spacer textiles for a range of end-uses.

The new development, 4D-KNIT.SOLUTIONS, was illustrating what can be achieved with double-bar raschel technology for 3D warp-knitted textiles. With their unique, three-dimensional, cushioning construction, these voluminous fabrics offer a new level of design potential. Ready-made panels, e.g. entire back components for use in midlayer jackets, can be produced, as well as imaginative designs with pronounced sculptured effects, and combinations of 4D effects and breathable openings. Different fabric weights can also be produced. Thanks to the internal cushioning, the cuddlesome fabrics provide good insulation, without any micro-particles being produced – performance characteristics that are tailor-made for functional garments and shoes.

Under the concept of BODYMAPPING REVOLUTION, KARL MAYER will be showing the potential of the RASCHELTRONIC® for producing new, virtually seamless, comfortable clothing for wearing during active sports or for every day. Design edges and hems, as well as functional zones, can be worked during actual production on this versatile machine. Breathable mesh designs, stable areas, and zones with different elastic moduli for providing support and a perfect fit can be placed wherever they are needed.

KARL MAYER has developed a warp knitted alternative to conventional knitted fabrics for sportswear manufacturers who rely on jersey fabrics. The soft textiles offer a high degree of elasticity with good recovery, smooth, stable edges with no tendency to curl for free-cut style and a wonderful, flowing fall – just like their knitted counterparts. Unlike these, however, they can be produced incomparably more efficiently: A knitting machine can replace 2.5 circular knitting machines, depending on the lapping and yarn selection.

The design potential of KARL MAYER’s machines can be exploited optimally by linking them to KM.ON’s digital systems. The digital products and software of this KARL MAYER start-up will also be at the centre of the ISPO presentation. In particular, the features of the k.innovation product category are revolutionising warp knitting with an intuitive design tool, which reduces the time-to-market considerably. A special feature of k.innovation is the possibility of web-based collaboration between different partners involved in the project. All the designers, customers and suppliers involved in producing the sample patterns have access to the same data – enabling them to engage easily with the development process.

Posted November 11, 2019

Source: KARL MAYER Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH