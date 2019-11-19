Blue Delta Jeans Honored By Garden & Gun’s Made In The South Awards

TUPELO, MS — November 19, 2019 — Garden & Gun magazine announced last week Blue Delta Jeans of Tupelo, Mississippi as the winner of the Style category in its tenth annual MADE IN THE SOUTH AWARDS. The Made in the South Awards celebrate Southern artisans who make products in six categories: Food, Drink, Style, Outdoors, Home, and Crafts.

“Eight years ago, we began making jeans out of an old welding shop just outside of Tupelo, Mississippi. A dozen pairs a month soon turned into a hundred, and now in the thousands,” says Josh West, cofounder of Blue Delta Jeans. “We appreciate the continued support after all these years and are honored to be named the winner of this year’s Made in the South: Style Award.”

Blue Delta Jeans’ custom pants were selected as the winner in the Style category judged by Laura Vinroot Poole, founder of luxury boutiques Capitol, Tabor, and Poole Shop. Cofounders Josh West and Nick Weaver have taken a personal approach to clothing. They create a unique, hand-drawn pattern for each client using 16 exact measurements, and the client chooses the cut, fit, fabric, and thread. Within four to six weeks, the custom pants are ready to be worn for years and years. With various shades of denim, over a dozen different colors of fabric to choose from and multiple thread options, the possibilities are endless. “We started the Made in the South Awards ten years ago as a way to recognize the remarkable talent and creativity of artisans, makers, chefs, and designers from across the region,” says David DiBenedetto, senior vice president and editor in chief of Garden & Gun. “Each year our team continues to be truly wowed by the entries, and it’s an honor to be able to share the winners’ and finalists’ skills and stories with our readers.”

