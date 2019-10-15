Ruyi Group Promotes Advances In Both Traditional Textile Industry And The Global Fashion Industry

JINING, China — October 15, 2019 — Last month, China Wool Textile Association and China SDIC International Trade Co., Ltd. hosted the 31st China International Wool Textile Market Conference in Qufu, Shandong Province, China, co-organized by Ruyi Group and Nanjing Wool Market. More than 400 delegates from 22 countries attended the conference regarding to “A Community of a Shared Future for Wool Textile Industry”, to promote the sustainable development of the wool textile industry.

Ruyi Group is one of the top corporations in international textile industry. To date, Ruyi Group has nearly 6,000 stores in the world, covering more than 80 countries and regions. It ranks first in the comprehensive competitiveness of China’s textile industry and is also a world-renowned group of light luxury brands. Ruyi has become one of the most competitive Chinese enterprises in the global fashion industry.

In 2010, Yafu Qiu, President of the Board at Ruyi Group, timed his acquisition of Japan’s premier men’s wear brand–Renown. Since then, Ruyi successively acquired SMCP, Aquascutum, Bally and other outstanding fashion brands all over the world. Through the acquisitions, Ruyi has acquired the brand itself and, more importantly, plenty of international fashion management talents. Those acquisitions enabled Ruyi to gather new momentum to enter the fashion industry.

While expanding its business landscape, Ruyi Group dedicated itself to applying green production, eliminating out-dated facilities, shouldering social responsibilities and fostering industry advancement. On the one hand, factories applied multiple transformation programs such as solar energy generation, waste water recycling, and condensate reuse. On the other hand, Ruyi Group developed the automated manufacturing system, the digital production system and advanced industry informatization. Through developing green production, Ruyi Group is transforming into a digital enterprise.

Ruyi’s success in green production has been highly appreciated globally. As the only company from Mainland China, Ruyi Group attended the G7 summit in France signing the Fashion Pact and committing to green fashion development on behalf of Chinese enterprises.

In the future, Ruyi Group will continue developing green production, center on the textile industry focusing on producing advanced fiber raw materials and rely on comprehensive fashion brand matrix expanding broad coverage.

Posted October 15, 2019

Source: Ruyi Group