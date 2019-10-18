Hurley X Carhartt Release Final Drop Of “Outwork The Water” Collaboration 

DEARBORN, Mich. / COSTA MESA, Calif. — October 15, 2019 — Carhartt, workwear brand since 1889, and Hurley, surfwear brand since 1999, today launched the final installment of its four-season Hurley x Carhartt product collaboration. The winter collection spotlights new pieces that continue to capture the essence of both “Motor City” and “Surf City” and shape the future of outerwear.

No item in the collection echoes those sentiments better than the Phantom Defender Jacket, a fully waterproof, seam-sealed, heavy duty jacket built to #OutworkTheWater in any and all conditions.

The Phantom Defender Jacket is an entirely new silhouette for both Carhartt and Hurley. The jacket pockets offer a brushed interior for hand warmth, while Polyurethane coated zippers stand up to the wettest of conditions. A 2-way zipper, Velcro™ adjustable wrist cuffs, adjustable drawstrings at the waist and hood, and an adjustable fishtail hem allows for a truly customizable fit.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the hard-working, quality gear that has resulted from this collaboration,” said Alex Guerrero, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Global Product at Carhartt. “Each piece was purposely built to help consumers #OutworkTheWater and the final drop of this capsule collaboration is no exception.”

The winter collection features products that are both durable and functional for men and women. Men’s styles include the aforementioned Phantom Defender Jacket, a vest jacket, pullover sweatshirts, tees and beanies. The women’s line features a new rendition of Carhartt’s legendary B01 pants along with a variety of shirts, both short-sleeve and long-sleeve.

“Partnering with Carhartt was a truly remarkable experience that we believe helped bring the best out of both illustrious brands,” said Ryan Hurley, Hurley Creative Director. “We were able to accentuate the qualities that have made our brands great for decades and believe that our #OutworkTheWater apparel has established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the outerwear space.”

The winter collection is the culmination of the four-season collaboration. Carhartt and Hurley worked together throughout the four seasonal drops to modify a combination of each brand’s signature styles. Hurley’s lightweight board short was made with Carhartt durable fabric and Carhartt’s iconic Detroit Jacket took on the water and transformed into a water-resistant shell.

The collaboration allowed for the two iconic brands to come together, learn from one another, and develop products that blended workwear with surf wear to offer consumers an innovative new take on outerwear.

The #OutworkTheWater campaign between Hurley and Carhartt was also showcased in a short film produced by Carhartt’s Vice President of Brand Creative and Executive Producer, Brian Bennett, and directed by Kevin Steen of RATHAUS Films. Titled, “A Surfer’s Search,” the film highlights the journey of cold weather surfer and craftsman, Erik Wilkie. As a California-native now living in Wisconsin, he combines his passion for craftsmanship and surfing (in 32-degree water), truly embodying the spirit of the two brands. The film recently premiered at the London Surf / Film Festival and has been named a Vimeo Staff Pick. It will also be shown at the Kendal Mountain Film Festival November 14-17 in the town of Kendal, Cumbria on the edge of the English Lake District in the United Kingdom.

“Erik Wilkie’s journey in this film represents everything this collaboration is about: following your passion, no matter how adverse the conditions, in the pursuit of fun,” added Hurley.

Posted October 18, 2019

Source: Carhartt / Hurley