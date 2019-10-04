Hillsdale College, USA Shooting Launch New Apparel Line

HILLSDALE, Mich. — October 4, 2019 — Hillsdale College and USA Shooting are proud to announce a unique, co-branded apparel line that will allow the College to support Olympic hopefuls through merchandise sales.

The joint “Raise the Flag” apparel line is part of the recently announced partnership between Hillsdale College and USA Shooting, which includes designating Hillsdale’s John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center as a Certified Eastern Regional Training and Competition Center for the USA Shooting National Team and sanctioned shooting sports development programs. The merchandise line includes baseball caps, hoodies, t-shirts, and more. All proceeds will be shared between USA Shooting and the Halter Center.

“The Raise the Flag apparel line is a tangible symbol of our partnership with USA Shooting to expand and elevate shooting sports excellence,” said Rich Péwé, chief administrative officer at Hillsdale College. “The proceeds from the apparel line will support our goal to provide a world-class shooting sports training and education center for everyone interested in the sport, from amateur shooters to Olympic athletes.”

“This new initiative is an important step for both Hillsdale College and USA Shooting toward our goal of making our athletes and facilities the best they can be,” said Stacy Weiland, senior director of strategic partnerships at USA Shooting.

As part of its partnership as a certified USA Shooting training and competition center, the Halter Center plans to expand its facility by building four additional combination bunker and skeet fields. This expansion will allow Hillsdale College to host World Cup Championships, International Grand Prix events, and National Olympic and Paralympic team selection matches.

Posted October 4, 2019

Source: Hillsdale College