Evolution St. Louis Receives Innovation Award From St. Louis Mayor For Tech Efforts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — October 31, 2019 — Evolution St. Louis, a premier high-tech knitting facility, recently received an Innovation Award from St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. The award, given at the Mayor’s Business Celebration Luncheon, recognized Evolution St. Louis for contributing to the city’s efforts to establish St. Louis as a startup and technology hub.

“Evolution St. Louis is the most high-tech, highly advanced knitting facility in the United States right now,” said Jon Lewis, co-founder of Evolution St. Louis. “Our high-tech flat-bed knit manufacturing facility will revitalize the knit sector and create the supply chain of the future using innovative 3D, complete garment and fully-fashioned knit technology.”

Evolution St. Louis was one of two recipients of the award this year. The downtown St. Louis factory expects to begin production in November.

“We’re thrilled Evolution St. Louis is investing in our community by attracting talent and offering the facilities and technology needed to support brands and retailers not only in St. Louis, but also in New York, LA and across North America,” Krewson said. “St. Louis has a long history in manufacturing. With the help of the cutting-edge machines and technology at Evolution St. Louis, we can reestablish St. Louis as a fashion and manufacturing leader in the United States.”

Evolution St. Louis will bring meaningful jobs with mentoring and structured job training for in-demand, high-tech roles to St. Louis. The company expects to create 50 to 60 jobs within the first three years, with additional jobs added as the company expands.

“Evolution St. Louis is establishing a new industry sector for the knit category,” said John Elmuccio, co-founder of Evolution St. Louis. “We have the most advanced knitting technology and software in the United States, and we look forward to working across a range of industries to reinvent, recreate and reignite the knit sector.”

Posted October 31, 2019

Source: Evolution St. Loui