Agreement Between Klopman And Servworx, South Africa’s Second Largest Workwear Rental Company, Promises Major Market Growth

ROME, Italy – October 7, 2019 — Klopman, a European producer of fabrics for workwear, is proud to announce its entrance into the South African market. This follows an agreement/the formation of a partnership with Servworx, the second largest workwear rental company in South Africa.

Servworx is a new generation services company with a significant presence in the healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining and construction, and security sectors. Servworx is Klopman’s inaugural African partner/customer, with the continent projected to be a key driver of future global economic growth.

Servworx, part of the Letsema Group, offers a wide range of products and services, primarily focused on garment rental, uniforms and workwear apparel, laundry hygiene and cleaning solutions. All of Servworx’s products use high-quality fabrics which conform to European and American performance standards, guaranteeing workers safety against on-the-job hazards.

Klopman is highly optimistic about the market potential of South Africa, forecasting growth potential of millions of metres of fabric over the next few years. This is a goal that can be achieved thanks to the outstanding versatility of the Klopman range and its capacity to satisfy the needs of a wide range of end users.

The agreement with Servworx further increases Klopman’s international penetration, with our products now present in 72 countries and 94% of production exported.

“We are extremely satisfied with the agreement with Servworx, which is a high-level partner in such a promising and challenging market as South Africa, the most advanced country on the continent from an economic point of view,” said Alfonso Marra, CEO by Klopman.

“Our entry into South Africa is further evidence of our propensity to export and the company’s ability to penetrate very different markets. The agreement with Servworx is an important starting point to take advantage of the various opportunities that we believe the African market can offer over the coming years.”

Posted October 7, 2019

Source: Klopman International s.r.l.