A&E Expands Services In Vietnam With 28th State-Of-The-Art Manufacturing Operation

DONG NAI PROVINCE, Vietnam — October 3, 2019 — In pursuit of its goal to be the preferred global supplier of industrial sewing thread, embroidery thread, and technical textiles, thread maker and portfolio company of Elevate Textiles, American & Efird (A&E), celebrates the completion of its 28th global manufacturing facility with the grand opening ceremony of its new Vietnam site.

Strategically positioned to provide expanded services and regional support for apparel, footwear, handbags, and other sewn products in Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos, A&E’s newest manufacturing site supports its commitment to produce premium quality thread products in the most sustainable manner. This new site aligns the company with the tremendous growth of the sewn products industry in this region and provides the ability for future expansion.

“Vietnam is an important country for the textile and apparel sewn industry.” said A&E President, Chris Alt. “It is the second largest exporter of apparel to the United States and one of the largest global producers of apparel and non-apparel products. Setting up in Vietnam with manufacturing is very strategic to our future growth.”

The new state-of-the-art facility is conveniently located in Nhon Trach Industrial Park 6, Dong Nai Province, South Vietnam, A&E’s newest state-of-the-art expansion is 37 km from Cat Lai port, 50 km away from Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City and less than 20 km away from Long Thanh Airport.

Construction of A&E’s Vietnam facility began in June of 2018 and was completed and operational on June 1, 2019, adding more than 150 new jobs to the region.

Well known for its leadership role in innovation, product quality, and sustainability, A&E supports many of the world’s top industrial and consumer brands with thread products that require strict quality and integrity.

At the end of September, A&E introduced its 100% recycled sewing thread line, ECO100 to the textile market.

Posted October 3, 2019

Source: American & Efird (A&E), a portfolio company of Elevate Textiles