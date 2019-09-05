Wrangler® Brings Iconic Designs To Fred Segal Sunset With Capsule Collection

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — September 5, 2019 — Wrangler®, a global icon in jeanswear and casual apparel, is taking over the pop up at Fred Segal Sunset to present a modern day, immersive interpretation of four of the brand’s pivotal points in history. The six-week long Wrangler Pop Up Experience at iconic, experiential retailer Fred Segal’s flagship location, located at 8500 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, will open to the public Sept. 7.

“Wrangler and Fred Segal have both held significant roles in the history of fashion for decades,” said Tom Waldron, global brand president at Wrangler. “As Wrangler evolves in front of a global audience, we embrace the opportunity to bring new experiences to consumers that allow us to stay true to our heritage, but show an unexpected and fresh twist.”

The limited-edition Wrangler collection for men and women celebrates the legacy that defines the brand today, pulling straight from the brand’s archives and taking cue from distinctive eras that testify to its cultural influence as a whole. Further tapping into the brand’s heritage, many of the products were handmade at the Wrangler Service Supply Center incorporating denim from Cone Mills, which is headquartered in its hometown of Greensboro, N.C.

“Fred Segal is a place of invention and reinvention, for the best brands in the world,” said John Frierson, president of Fred Segal. “We love the references to Wrangler’s incredible heritage story in this experiential pop up, but we’re also excited to launch these exclusive new products that are highly relevant right now.”

The featured era will rotate every few weeks, highlighting one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by each decade’s attitude. The three additional eras, along with foundational product in vintage-inspired denim washes and T-shirts, will also be featured in the space throughout the duration of the pop-up.

1919: Wrangler can trace its roots back to the emerging textile mills of Greensboro, where the Blue Bell Overall Company was born. This archive-inspired capsule, “Bluebell 1919,” celebrates the foundation of the Wrangler brand – from the laborers who wore its first coveralls to the talented tradespeople who made them. Authentic Blue Bell patches can be seen on workwear-inspired jackets and coveralls that have been updated as stylish wardrobe essentials.

1960s: As one of the most culturally complex periods in recent past, the Sixties were simultaneously unpredictable and pervaded by infectious optimism. It was during this decade that Wrangler became the definitive brand of youth culture, with garments worn by revolutionaries, riders, and rock stars alike. Every design in this collection, “War & Peace,” captures a monumental moment in time – one longing for change. Bold, rebellious pieces are complemented by fun and carefree tiedye for a juxtaposition of two attitudes.

1970s: Empowered by the appeal of protest and the promise of progress, the Seventies was a decade defined by bold experimentation. This psychedelic age introduced a new cultural landscape, which frequently blurred the lines between art, fashion, and music. Flirty flares, hypnotic patterns, and colorful prints from this capsule, “Psychedelic,” highlight the exhilarating sound and style of the extraordinary disco era.

1980s: With an attitude impacted by the pulse of pop culture, the Eighties ushered in an era where style reigned supreme. Wrangler answered the call of this legendary decade in denim with front-row seats at top racetracks, leading the racing craze with booty shorts, graphic tees, and the Wrangler Jeans Machine. The “Racing” collection pays tribute to Wrangler’s ties to racing and the fashions of this time in history.

To complete the pop up experience, guests can grab a selfie next to a custom Wrangler Indian Bobber Scout and pose in front of the large Wrangler logo that changes with each decade.

The Wrangler capsule collection apparel will be available in-store exclusively at Fred Segal Sunset for a limited time, with select pieces available online. An exclusive launch party will be held Sept. 19 for influencers and media to experience the first featured era – the 70s. Follow @wrangler to see the collection on social media.

