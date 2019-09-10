Pantone Launches New API for Third Party Software Integration

CARLSTADT, N.J. — September 10, 2019 — Pantone LLC, provider of professional color standards for the design industry, today introduces a new Pantone Application Programming Interface (API) to easily and quickly integrate Pantone libraries into third party software. Desktop, web and mobile developers can use the new Pantone API to enhance or build new solutions that aid in color inspiration, design, selection, communication, formulation, production or evaluation. The Pantone API provides digital color and appearance libraries to complement physical color books which are available for use in graphics and packaging, fashion and footwear, home and interiors, cosmetic skin tones and industrial design industries.

Hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) the Pantone API is ideal for fashion and graphic design software, industrial CAD software, rendering software, workflow software including RIP/DFE imaging solutions, color management software, QC and color formulation software, and color apps used on mobile devices. Web developers will also appreciate Pantone API for website, social media and stock photography platforms as well, digital product catalog platforms and more. Pantone API allows users to convert CMYK, RGB and Hex values to Pantone colors without the need to create custom code, and to filter on one or multiple color hues and sort colors based on many choices, directly from the API.

“The new Pantone API eliminates a lot of the heavy coding once required by developers and enables licensee partners, like Adobe and CP Company, to seamlessly integrate Pantone libraries into their software or applications,” notes Iain Pike, Licensing Business Development Director. “Participating companies can have confidence knowing color data is based on the latest approved Pantone standards and their underlying spectral values. This allows companies to provide application features such as Pantone color searches by name or number within one or more of our popular Pantone Matching System for graphic arts and Fashion Home & Interior color systems.”

Pantone API is based on GraphQL language, and offers simple and consistent conversion of RGB and CMYK to closest Pantone colors. Other features include sort, filter and browsing functions and hyperlinks to color-specific Pantone.com product page. Pantone API has been designed to make it easier to integrate new and updated Pantone color tables and minimize the need for maintenance and allow partners to launch faster.

Pantone API is available under license from Pantone, for more information on becoming a partner, please visit https://www.pantone.com/validated-licensee-signup.

Posted September 10, 2019

Source: Pantone