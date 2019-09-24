A&E Releases 100-Percent Recycled Thread Line, ECO100

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — September 24, 2019 — Thread maker American & Efird (A&E), a portfolio company of Elevate Textiles, announced today the release of ECO100, a new line of 100-percent recycled, industrial sewing threads. The launch of this product line is driven by the company’s commitment to sustainability and a surge of sustainable product pledges and commitments by prominent brands and retailers around the world. Known in the industry as the clear choice for sustainable, ethically-made, sewing threads, A&E’s ECO100 product line, that includes Perma Core® ECO100, Anefil Poly® ECO100, and Wildcat® ECO100, is the latest example of the company supporting its customers through sustainable innovation.

Consumers expect more environmentally friendly products. Brands are responding by pledging to reduce their overall environmental impact and committing to make their products more sustainable.

“We support our customers’ sustainability goals and challenge the industry to Expect More from their thread partners.” Chris Alt, A&E President stated. “Our customers continue to look for ways to make their sewn products more sustainable. A&E’s new ECO100 sewing threads will help them do just that.”

Availability of the 100-percent recycled ECO100 thread line further bolsters an already robust selection of sustainable sewing threads A&E offers in its Eco-Driven® Thread Collection, which includes its popular REPREVE and organic thread products.

“We work hard to provide the very best sustainable and ethically manufactured, industrial sewing threads.” Alt added, “A&E is committed to providing eco-friendly sewing threads to our customers wherever they are in the world.”

Supporting many of the world’s top industrial and consumer brands with sewing thread that require strict quality and performance, A&E continues to abide by its pledge to create a better world through responsible corporate actions, environmentally protective efforts, and numerous contributions to the communities in which it operates.

Posted September 24, 2019

Source: A&E