SPESA To Host James Carville As Keynote Speaker For 2019 Executive Conference This October In New Orleans

RALEIGH, N.C. — August 5, 2019 — Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA) today announced that famed democratic political commentator, and media personality James Carville will serve as the keynote speaker for its annual Executive Conference in New Orleans, October 29 and 30.

James “The Ragin’ Cajun” Carville gained significant notoriety in the late 1980s and early 1990s when he managed the gubernatorial victory of Robert Casey in Pennsylvania in 1986, helped guide Wallace Wilkinson to the governor’s seat in Kentucky in 1987, managed the successful 1990 gubernatorial campaign of Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor Zell Miller, including a tough primary win over Atlanta mayor Andrew Young, and in 1991 drew national attention when he led Senator Harris Wofford from 40 points behind in the polls to an upset landslide victory over former Pennsylvania Governor and U.S. Attorney General Richard Thornburgh. His most prominent victory was in 1992 when he helped William Jefferson Clinton win the Presidency. Carville is also a best-selling author, actor, producer, talk-show host, speaker, restaurateur, and professor of Practice at Tulane University in New Orleans.

“We’re thrilled to have James Carville as the Executive Conference keynote this year,” said Michael McDonald, President of SPESA. “Mr. Carville brings to the table a unique perspective and personality that we hope our attendees will be able to enjoy. For us, he was the perfect fit. A lively keynote in a lively American city.”

For years, SPESA has hosted its Executive Conference as an opportunity to gather like-minded industry professionals for two days of networking and professional development that touches on the key challenges and opportunities facing the sewn products equipment industry today. Held annually in notable cities across the U.S. this year’s event will take place in the Big Easy and feature a series of fun and unique opportunities to explore the historic southern city in an authentic way.

The two-day event will focus on how the sewn products industry is becoming Better, Faster, and Closer. In addition to James Carville as keynote, this year’s conference will feature three panels of industry experts focusing on current and future manufacturing trends:

Reshoring, Near-shoring, and What it Means to be “Made in U.S.A.” – Today’s consumers want customization, made-to-order products, and a good story. Speakers on this panel will discuss whether or not reshoring is right for your company and how to make it work.

Sewn Products Equipment and Suppliers of the Americas – That’s what SPESA is all about, and this panel is all about the opportunities and challenges that come with manufacturing sewn products in North, Central, and South America.

Mitigating Your China Exposure – Whether it’s high labor costs, tariff wars, or other concerns, mass production in China is becoming an increasingly challenging option for many manufacturers and suppliers. Learn how other companies are dealing with this issue and explore alternative strategies for your business.

Posted August 5, 2019

Source: The Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA)