Denim Wrapped Car At Gartex Texprocess India 2019 To Highlight India’s Position As The World’s Second Largest Producer Of Denim Fabric

NEW DELHI — August 6, 2019 — The first unified edition of Gartex Texprocess India is set to bring leading textile and garment machinery companies under one roof. With focused segments incorporated within the show, the three-day trade fair will draw attention to growing trends and application areas within the industry including the country’s first denim wrapped car highlighting denim fabric manufacturing as a sunrise industry in the textile value chain of India.

The history of textiles and garment production in India dates several centuries back leaving no doubts that this industry is one of the main pillars of Indian economy. Although an important part of the economy, the industry is fragmented into different sectors and to bring the entire value chain under one umbrella, MEX Exhibitions and Messe Frankfurt India entered into a strategic alliance to create Gartex Texprocess India. Scheduled from August 10-12, 2019, the expo will showcase more than 200 exhibitors and 400 brands that include top textile and garment machinery companies.

India – world’s second largest producer of denim fabric

The star attraction at the all-encompassing show will be a one of its kind “Denim Car” that is set to be displayed at an exclusive ‘Denim Application’ zone. The masterpiece is an artistic connexion of India’s first denim wrapped four-wheeler emphasizing India’s position as the world’s second largest producer of denim fabric and its diverse use.

Focused zones and shows

To touch different aspects of the industry, giving the exhibitors and visitors distinctive areas to trade and focus on opportunities, the organizers have incorporated dedicated segments like Embroidery Zone and Garmenting & Apparel Machinery Zone, and concurrent shows such as Digitex Show and Fabrics & Trims Show, India Laundry Show and Denim Show. The focused segments will cover everything from textile and garment manufacturing companies to the latest machines, spares & consumables, raw materials, trimmings & embellishments, logistics & packaging solutions.

Some of the top companies exhibiting at these segments and incorporated shows include Ramsons, Dupont, Epson, HP, Mouvent, Konica Minolta, Colorjet, Mimaki, Rossari, Orange O Tec, Tajima, Atexco, Kornit Digital, Madeira, Coats India, Mehala, Fabcare, Alliance Laundry and Maestrelli, Veit and Primus. The Denim Show will have three halls dedicated to the showcase of its latest trends and fashions with prominent names like Ginni, Oswal, Jindal Textiles, Raymond UCO, Arvind, Reliance and Creora.

Besides the unique art installation at the Denim Application Zone, the trade fair will target denim developments and the ever-increasing application areas of the fabric through ‘Denim Talks and Trends’. While on one side there are technological advancements in manufacturing — right from cutting to processing and finishing, design and trends are constantly evolving at the same time with sustainability, circular fashion and slow fashion gaining ground and all set to become the driving forces for the denim. This overarching theme of ‘Denim Industry In Line With Circular Fashion’ will be taken up at a series of ‘Denim Talk-sessions’ organised alongside the exclusive zone. The conference in association with Denim Manufacturers Association (DMA) has received strong support from R Elan, Society of Dyers and Colourists (SDC) International India Pvt Ltd, Wazir Advisors and Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC).

Gartex has been a pioneer show bringing the entire product profile of the garment and textile industry together. Further accelerating the garment machinery and textile portfolios within the show, Gartex Texprocess as the new brand has received strong support from Screenprinting & Graphics Association of India (SGAI), Denim Manufacturers Association (DMA), Clothing Manufacturing Association of India (CMAI), Indian Textile Accessories and Machinery Manufacturer’s Association. With business and sourcing opportunities galore, this edition of Gartex Texprocess India will also serve as an excellent platform to network and ideate over new trend possibilities and better technologies to fast-track and automate mass production within the Indian textile industry.

Posted August 6, 2019

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd./MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.