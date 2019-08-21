Covestro Films OEKO-TEX® Certified

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — August 21, 2019 — Covestro’s Platilon® thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films are ideal for many smart and pollution-free textile applications. They are breathable, waterproof, tear-resistant and above all skin-friendly. That makes them the material of choice for sports articles and outdoor clothing, but also for furniture and seat covers for cars. Several of these film products have recently been certified with Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX®, which confirms their high level of product safety for consumers.

The films were awarded certification for Product Class I. This applies to articles with direct skin contact for infants and young children up to three years of age. This means that they are associated with the highest demands placed on the skin-compatibility of the products.

Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX® is a globally uniform, independent testing and certification system for textile raw materials, intermediate and end products at all stages of processing. The test criteria and limit values often go far beyond national and international specifications. The certification guarantees high and effective product safety.

Absence of pollutants is also the maxim for other Covestro products and applications in the textile sector. For example, the company consistently focuses on aqueous, solvent-free raw materials in textile coatings and recently introduced Impranil® DLN-SD, an aqueous polyurethane (PU) dispersion which according to initial findings facilitates production of biodegradable textile coatings.

Posted August 21, 2019

Source: Covestro Deutschland AG