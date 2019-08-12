Canada Goose Taps Apparel Industry Veteran Woody Blackford To Lead Design & Merchandising Team

TORONTO — August 12, 2019 — Canada Goose today announced that Woody Blackford will join the company in Fall 2019 as the executive vice president, design and merchandising. Woody will oversee the global design and merchandising organization with a continued focus on category expansion and innovation. Lee Turlington, currently serving as chief product officer, will be leaving the company at the end of the year to re-engage his long-standing consulting practice.

Originally from Canada, Woody has a more than 25-year track record in apparel, footwear and accessories, most recently serving as the vice president of Global Design & Innovation at Columbia Sportswear Co. An inventor at heart, he brings deep expertise in design leadership, product development, and technical innovation, and is recognized for his success in driving the global commercialization of new products and categories.

“As someone who’s deeply passionate about product performance, I’ve watched and admired Canada Goose for years as it continues to lead the performance luxury category, while staying true to its DNA as a function-first brand,” said Blackford. “With footwear and other category expansion opportunities on the horizon and a focus on innovation, I am thrilled to join the company and lead an already exceptional team.”

“Pushed far enough, function has become fashion. We are a function-first company built on authenticity — and that’s what Woody lives and breathes. I’m excited to have him leading our design and merchandising team as we continue to grow our existing categories, and grow into the whitespace we see ahead,” said Dani Reiss, president & CEO, Canada Goose.

“Over the last three years, Lee has successfully built a world-class design and merchandising organization and was responsible for our first non-outerwear category, with our launch of Knitwear. I am so grateful for the strong foundation he has established, and we wish him the best in his future adventures,” Reiss said.

Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into a global maker of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From the coldest places on Earth to global fashion capitals, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Employing more than 4,000 people worldwide, Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International.

Posted August 12, 2019

Source: Canada Goose Inc.