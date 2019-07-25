Milliken Joins Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide, Sponsors Global Summit

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — July 25, 2019 — As a global leader in performance and protective textiles, Milliken is pleased to expand its industry engagement by joining the Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide (PCIAW®), an association created to strengthen the influence of the clothing industry through collaborative leadership and strategic advocacy. Milliken boasts a diverse textiles portfolio, including a range of apparel fabrics that serve various industries like workwear, protective, military and outdoor markets.

The 2020 PCIAW Summit and Awards, to be held in London, will be in partnership with Milliken & Company. The event brings together industry professionals from around the world in corporate wear, workwear and personal protective equipment (PPE) to address emerging industry topics and current affairs. With the U.S. serving as the host country, Milliken will help to preside over one of the largest gatherings of global apparel executives and influencers, and further industry collaboration.

“Aligning with PCIAW is a natural extension for Milliken,” commented Jeff Morris, senior vice president of Milliken’s Uniform and Protective Textiles business. “Our reach spans the globe as we provide the apparel industry with a broad range of innovative textiles built on our legacy of quality and expertise. We look forward to connecting and collaborating with the global industry through PCIAW.”

Driven by award-winning research and design capabilities, Milliken’s global textile portfolio includes leading brands like the respected Westex by Milliken flame resistant fabrics and the recently acquired Polartec business, among other superior fabrics for protective, workwear, fire service, military, retail and outdoor apparel. Milliken’s R&D capabilities uniquely positions them to collaborate with customers to solve their complex textile needs, and more than 154 years of textile knowledge underpins its reputation as one of the most cutting-edge fabric manufacturers. In addition, Milliken textiles incorporate intentional sustainability measures, including responsible resource management and landfill diversion, to create responsible textiles that help create a positive impact on the world.

“PCIAW is the first and only worldwide organization developed to represent the global companies of the professional clothing industry,” states PCIAW CEO and founder, Yvette Ashby. ‘We encompass the entire supply chain from buyers, suppliers, manufacturers and distributors and understand that our buyers and procurement managers sit at the heart of our industry. Milliken’s recent membership of the PCIAW is set to strengthen the PCIAW’s international presence. Their support as sponsors of our 2020 PCIAW Summit and Awards will be beneficial not only to other members, but to the industry as a whole, and we are thrilled to add their extensive knowledge and innovation to our collective work.’

Posted July 25, 2019

Source: Milliken & Company