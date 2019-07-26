“IntWash” Takes On The Future Of Intelligent Laundries

BÖNNIGHEIM, Germany — July 26, 2019 — In June 2019 the “IntWash” research project, led by Hohenstein, began focusing on the opportunities and challenges of intelligent laundries. The establishment of Industry 4.0 concepts in laundries will be promoted through Hohenstein’s research network, targeted marketing measures and international cooperation.

“The laundry sector is becoming increasingly important because of the higher demands on hygiene and job safety, but it is also threatened by a shortage of skilled workers,” project coordinator Dr. Igor Kogut said, describing the current situation.

The Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)-funded project aims to create easier access to information on the future of work in intelligent laundries. Together with network partners, an open discussion will be made possible through workshops, webcasts and publications on an internet platform. The measures and concepts developed should also have a positive effect on the digitization of the textile value chain and thus promote topics such as environmental protection and occupational safety.

The planned internet platform will bundle the knowledge that commercial laundries and their suppliers have gathered during their introduction of Industry 4.0 concepts. The focus will be on cooperation with the American laundry industry in order to develop an international approach.

A strong international network is needed to achieve these ambitious goals. The BMBF’s “Future of Work” campaign creates one. Within the scope of this research campaign, international conferences in USA, Japan, France and Germany will be organized and will serve as optimal networking platforms.

Furthermore, the “IntWash” project is supported by industrial and academic network partners: GERA-IDENT GmbH, Lavatec Laundry Technology GmbH, Cintas Corporation and the Hahn-Schickard Society for Applied Research.

Posted July 26, 2019

Source: Hohenstein