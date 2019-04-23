Urban Outfitters Announces Personnel Changes

PHILADELPHIA — April 23, 2019 — Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN), a lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, Terrain and Urban Outfitters brands and the Food and Beverage division, today announced two changes in personnel at its Anthropologie brand.

First, Andrew Carnie, President, Home Garden and International at the Anthropologie Group will leave URBN to return to his home in the United Kingdom. Andrew will step down as of April 26, 2019. “We thank Andrew for six years of service to the Company. Under his leadership, Home category sales doubled, the brand successfully launched a Home wholesale business and Anthropologie opened its first two stores in continental Europe,” said Richard A. Hayne, CEO and Chairman of Urban Outfitters, Inc.

At the same time, we are pleased to announce the promotion of Hillary Super, to Global President of the Anthropologie Group. In addition to her current responsibilities overseeing the women’s apparel and accessories categories and the BHLDN bridal business, Hillary will assume oversight of the business segments previously reporting to Andrew. “Since joining Anthropologie two years ago, Hillary has made a strong impact on the brand. Under her leadership, sales of apparel and accessories have climbed to new heights. More recently, she and the Anthropologie team successfully planned and launched the new A Plus line of apparel. I believe Anthropologie continues to have amazing opportunities for growth and with Hillary as leader, I believe those opportunities will be realized,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Urban Outfitters, Inc., offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 245 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 227 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 134 Free People stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 12 Food and Beverage restaurants, 4 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 1 Free People franchisee-owned store, as of March 31, 2019. Free People, Anthropologie Group and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through approximately 2,200 department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment.

