Tailored Brands Appoints Dinesh Lathi As President And CEO And Theo Killion As Chairman Of The Board

FREMONT, Calif. — March 28, 2019 — Tailored Brands, Inc. today announced that Dinesh Lathi has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and Theo Killion has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, both effective immediately.

Mr. Lathi has served as Chairman of Tailored Brands since March 2017, Executive Chairman since August 2018, and has been a member of the Tailored Brands board of directors since March 2016. Mr. Killion has served as Lead Independent Director since August 2018 and joined the Company’s board of directors in June 2017.

“Following a robust and thorough search process, the board is pleased to appoint Dinesh as President and CEO of Tailored Brands,” said Mr. Killion. “Dinesh has demonstrated a deep commitment to building and leading a customer-obsessed company that empowers our talented employees with technology, data, and the creative resources needed to exceed customer expectations and position Tailored Brands for long-term sustainable growth.”

“After spending extensive time with our employees in the communities we serve across all of our operations, and getting a better understanding of how we can rapidly evolve our business to meet our customers’ needs and wants, I am excited to assume the role of President and CEO,” said Mr. Lathi. “Our goal is to be the trusted partner to our customers who want to look and feel their best for moments that matter. To deliver on this promise, we are aligned around three core growth strategies: personalized products and services, seamless and inspiring experiences in and across every channel, and brands that stand for more than just price. I look forward to sharing an update on our progress during our first quarter results conference call in June.”

“We are pleased to appoint Theo as Chairman,” said Tailored Brands’ Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Chairperson Irene Chang Britt. “During his tenure as CEO of Zale Corporation, Theo led a turnaround effort, which included growing shareholder value by $850 million and delivering 14 quarters of positive comparable store sales. Theo’s extensive merchandising and retail experience provides a strong complement to Dinesh’s deep e-commerce and digital background, and this combination will prove invaluable as we set Tailored Brands on a course for growth.”

“I am honored to be appointed to the role of Chairman. I have tremendous confidence in our board, our executive leadership team and our ability to deliver value to our shareholders,” said Mr. Killion.

Mr. Lathi was elected to the Tailored Brands Board of Directors in March 2016 and was appointed Non-Executive Chairman in March 2017 and Executive Chairman in August 2018. He is also a member of the Five Below, Inc. Board of Directors. Mr. Lathi was the Chief Executive Officer of One Kings Lane, Inc. from April 2014 until June 2016. Prior to One Kings Lane, Mr. Lathi spent seven years in various senior executive roles at eBay, Inc and eight years in investment banking and private equity.

Mr. Killion has served on the Tailored Brands Board of Directors since June 2017, as Compensation Committee Chair and as a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee. Since August 2018, he has served as Lead Independent Director. Mr. Killion also serves on the board of Claire’s Stores, Inc. and non-profit A Better Chance. He previously served on the boards of Express Inc. where he was a member of the Compensation Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee, and Libbey, Inc. where he served on the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. Mr. Killion was the Chief Executive Officer of Zale Corporation from 2010 to 2014 and has over 40 years of experience in operating roles at such iconic retailers as Tommy Hilfiger, Limited Brands, The Home Shopping Network and Macy’s.

