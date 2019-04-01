Sustainable Fiber Brand TENCEL™ Launches 2019 Earth Month Campaign – TENCEL™ Brand Partners With Seven Prominent Retail Brands To Replant Trees

NEW YORK — April 1, 2019 — The Lenzing Group, world market leader in specialty fibers from wood, announced today the launch of the brand’s 2019 Earth Month Campaign entitled “From Trees, For Trees”. Lenzing’s TENCEL™ brand, along with seven of their U.S. retail partners, including BN3TH, BleuSalt, Triarchy Denim, Boyish Jeans, Bearaby, Hoot, and Malouf, will work with One Tree Planted, a U.S.-based non-profit organization that plants trees across North America and around the world in areas affected by forest fires or floods. The brand collaboration supports the replanting of trees in the California forests recently devastated by last year’s wildfires that burned over 876,000 acres of forest.

From April 1st to April 30th, 2019, TENCEL™ brand invites the public to get involved in helping them donate trees by liking & sharing Earth Month related posts on the TENCEL™ branded Instagram page as well as on their retail partners’ Instagram pages. The success of the campaign is based on the social engagement accumulated; for every 50 “likes” and/or every 10 “shares” each post receives, one tree will be donated to the One Tree Planted organization. Additionally, each purchase of a product made with TENCEL™ Lyocell or Modal fibers through their retail partners’ websites during the month of April will result in TENCEL™ brand donating one tree to the One Tree Planted organization.

“Over the past few years, we’ve noticed an increase in consumer interest in environmental causes, not just around Earth Day, but year-round, and this interest extends to textiles. Consumers want clothing and textiles that not only feel good but that are also mindful of the environment. Because of this, it makes sense for us to take this opportunity to highlight Lenzing’s TENCEL™ sustainable Lyocell fibers and their connection to nature. TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal fibers have less impact on the environment. We created a campaign to highlight our sustainable process, while also doing some additional good for the planet by donating and planting trees through One Tree Planted,” said Tricia Carey, Director of Global Business Development Denim at Lenzing.

Adam Chuntz, Director of Integrated Marketing of BN3TH, a partner of TENCEL™ brand, continued, “Here at BN3TH, we’re beyond stoked to have such a great brand partner like TENCEL™ in our corner. We feature TENCEL™ Modal fibers in 90 percent of our products and love the sustainability story it lends itself to. It’s core to our brand values to reduce our impact on this planet, and this is an important layer of our environmental initiative. This year’s TENCEL™ brand’s Earth Month Campaign allows us to contribute to another great cause, promote our game-changing products and highlight a few of our amazing Entourage members in the process. We can’t wait to watch the success of this project come to life and continue to do more for this planet.”

TENCEL™ brand’s “From Trees, For Trees” Earth Day campaign aligns with Lenzing Group’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly goal number 15: Life on Land. Together with the UN, Lenzing is committed to conserve and restore the use of terrestrial ecosystems, such as forests, wetlands, drylands and mountains by 2020. The wood, pulp and manufacturing site used to make TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers are all certified with sustainable forest management certifications (FSC). This “From Trees, For Trees” Earth Day campaign is intended to bring more awareness to these types of causes and engage brand partners as well as their customers.

Source: TENCEL™