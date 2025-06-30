Authentise To Include Autodesk Fusion In New Bundle Pricing To Accelerate End-To-End Digital Manufacturing

PHILADELPHIA — June 26, 2025 — Authentise today announced a new mass market bundled pricing that brings its tightly integrated manufacturing solutions to a wider audience. The joint offering enables seamless end-to-end digital workflows —from part design in Autodesk Fusion to execution and traceability in Authentise Flows — at a price point engineered to unlock high performance at significantly lower cost.

In February, Authentise and Autodesk launched a beta program for a tight integration of workflow management for Additive Manufacturing — deeply integrated into Autodesk’s leading CAD/CAM/CAE Solution. It’s the first solution to combine cloud-powered automation, such as nesting and simulation, with local control for manual edits and seamless machine connectivity inside an end-to-end workflow.

This next step in their collaboration comes on the heels of enthusiastic reception at AMUG 2025, where major manufacturers expressed strong interest in the combined solution. The bundle addresses a growing demand in the market: reliable, automated manufacturing tools that don’t require compromises on capability or cost.

“We’ve seen how compelling this integration is for companies who want a simpler, smarter way to produce parts,” said Andre Wegner, CEO of Authentise. “By combining the world-class design and simulation tools of Autodesk Fusion with our agile production management platform, we’re giving engineers and manufacturers a full-stack digital thread at a fraction of the effort and risk it usually takes.”

The Bundle Offer

Available starting in July 2025, two bundles are now offered through Authentise:

Polymer Bundle 5 Named users for Autodesk Fusion Authentise Flows

Metal Bundle 5 Named users for Autodesk Fusion (including 5-axis Milling and Process Simulation) Authentise Flows Authentise Material Genealogy



Deployment is low-risk: no license fees are charged during rollout, and only 50 percent of the deployment fee is due to start. The remainder is deferred until customer acceptance —regardless of how long that takes.

“Authentise is a prime example of the core promise of Fusion’s Industry Cloud — a cloud platform with a breadth unseen in the CAD/CAM industry, and which supercharges third parties to build commercially successful applications in any vertical,” said Alexander Oster, director of Additive Manufacturing at Autodesk. “With this bundle, additive manufacturing users have access to a one-stop product that delivers robust workflows with managed execution, traceability, and real-time insights — without needing to jump between disconnected tools.”

Proven Workflow, Immediate Impact

The Authentise + Fusion solution is already helping manufacturers dramatically improve throughput, traceability, and decision-making. Tasks such as print time estimation, nesting, build preparation, material tracking, machine data capture and shopfloor actions are now streamlined into a unified experience.

Future releases will continue to deepen the integration, making processes like automated support generation and slicing even more accessible from either platform.

Posted: June 30, 2025

Source: Authentise