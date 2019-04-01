Gildan Announces Board Of Directors Leadership Succession Plan

MONTREAL — April 1, 2019 — Gildan Activewear Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Donald C. Berg as Chairman of the Board effective May 2, 2019, contingent upon his re-election to the Board at the Company’s annual shareholder meeting to be held that day.

Mr. Berg will succeed William D. Anderson, who is retiring as Chairman, but who is seeking re-election to the Board to support a seamless transition at the Company. Mr. Anderson has been serving as Chairman of the Board since February 2012 and as a Director since 2006.

Mr. Berg, 63, has been serving as a Director since 2015 and has served on all three of the Board’s committees during his tenure, including as Chairman of the Compensation and Human Resources Committee. He has significant public company board experience, including serving on the Board of Directors of Meredith Corporation, a publicly-held media and marketing company, where he is also Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee. He was recently appointed to the board of Beam Suntory International, the world’s third largest premium spirits company.

