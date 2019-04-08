Chip Foster Of Chip & Pepper Jeans Announces Release Of New Apparel Brand, Lake Of The Woods Club

LOS ANGELES — April 8, 2019 — Chip Foster, co-founder of Chip & Pepper Jeans, announced this morning the release of his new apparel company, Lake of The Woods Club. The Canadian-launched clothing brand uses 100-percent U.S. cotton for their pieces, and is made entirely in Los Angeles.

After travelling the world extensively, Chip wanted to return to his roots and create a collection that would capture the lake life of his childhood. “Creating a brand that meant something to me personally became most important. The brand represents my youth and the manufacturing is done in LA, my home – the best in the world when it comes to apparel production,” stated Foster. “With this collection, I’m striving to connect with people on a level beyond what most apparel brands achieve: A meaningful relationship where loyalty is everything.”

Foster, who co-founded Chip & Pepper Jeans with his twin brother Pepper, has dressed celebrities such as Hailey Baldwin, Beyoncé, Heidi Klum, Matthew McConaughey, and many more have been seen wearing the Chip Foster brand. The upcoming collection consists of T-shirts, hoodies, and long-sleeve T-shirts in a variety of colors, as well as old-school Chip & Pepper style tie-dye, with prices ranging from $42 to $144.

Lake of the Woods Club’s first drop is scheduled for April 8th, with a limited exclusive run available online only at LakeOfTheWoodsClub.com

Lake of The Woods Club, founded in 2019, is a basics apparel manufacturer and distributor. Founded by Chip Foster, a well-established figure in American garment manufacturing, they are well known for their T-shirts, long sleeves, and hoodies. Their warehouse is on site at their South Central LA headquarters, making same day shipping possible. Customer orders are also available.

Posted April 8, 2019

Source: Lake of The Woods Club