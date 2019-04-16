AmeriMark Holdings, LLC Changes Its Name To Amerimark Interactive

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — April 16, 2019 — Amerimark Interactive, formerly AmeriMark Holdings, announces its name change and launch of its new website at amerimarkinteractive.com. With revenues exceeding $750 million and offices in Lincolnshire, IL; Edison, NJ; and Cleveland, OH, Amerimark Interactive is a growing direct-to-consumer and e-commerce company owned by Prudential Capital.

“Over the past 18 months, we have acquired several brands that successfully use digital marketing to complement their print marketing strategies,” said Mark Ethier, CEO of Amerimark Interactive (AI). “We’ve been leveraging this approach across our entire enterprise, and have established it as one of our core competencies. As such, we felt it was time to change the name of our organization, as well as launch a comprehensive corporate website, to better reflect our business.”

With 14 distinctive brands and one of the largest databases of U.S. consumers aged 55+, AI is one of America’s leading direct marketers of housewares, home and garden décor, apparel, healthcare and personal care products serving the unique needs of the mature market. The 2017 acquisition of LTD Commodities not only doubled AI’s share of this rapidly-growing demographic segment, but with ltdcommodities.com and lakeside.com ranked among the country’s top internet retailers, strengthened its ecommerce presence as well. The recent addition of Harriet Carter Gifts and Fresh Finds positions Amerimark Interactive for additional growth with consumers aged 50+.

Amerimark Interactive (AI) is a multi-platform e-commerce company dedicated to offering exclusive, affordable products to its customers with an engaging shopping experience. The company is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, and backed by Prudential Capital Group, the private capital arm of Prudential Financial Inc., with over $83 billion of assets under management in more than 1,000 companies worldwide (as of 12/31/18).

Source: Amerimark Interactive