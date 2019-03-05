Coats Global Services Conclude Apparel Tech Up Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh — February 2018 — Coats Global Services (CGS), a Coats business providing complementary software solutions to the apparel and footwear supply chain, concluded the first series of Apparel Tech Up in Bangladesh on February 26 and 28 in Dhaka and Chittagong respectively. The event received a phenomenal response and was attended by more than 100 top-level stakeholders of the Bangladesh RMG industry like Mr. Mehroz, DMD, MBM Group; Vidya Amrit Khan, DMD, Desh Garments; and Mr. Moazzam, CEO, Viyellatex. The seminar centered around the concept of data being the key for business success.

The event began with a note by David Berry, director – sales & marketing for GSD, a part of CGS. He talked about the vision of CGS for the upcoming year. He elaborated on the intent of CGS to be a complete end to end manufacturing supply excellence solution provider.

This was followed by a talk by Terry Broderick, global manufacturing & tech services leader, Kiabi. He talked about Kiabi’s perspective towards industry 4.0 and Kiabi’s 5 year growth strategy. He said, “Data is an essential piece of the puzzle and we have it completely factored into our strategy.”

This was followed by a keynote from Anas Shakil, director – Manufacturing Excellence, ThreadSol, a part of CGS. Anas brought to light the current data dynamics in the world, including case studies from other industries and drew parallels with the apparel industry. He strongly advocated the need for smart assimilation of data, saying: “We, at CGS, completely understand the power of Data & analytics powering Mfg businesses. The focus needs to be on assessing and driving value through data, rather than just accumulating vast oceans of data. We need to create a platform that brings it all together intelligently.”

The final presentation of the event was by Manasij Ganguli, founder CEO, ThreadSol, a part of CGS. He took the audience through the key benefits of assimilated intelligent data. He also briefly displayed the product plan for CGS.

The event was concluded with a panel discussion between Manasij Ganguli (CGS), Tram Anh Tran (Coats), Mithu (Epyllion), Terry Broderick (Kiabi) and Dave Berry (CGS) to discuss the current challenges and opportunities for RMG manufacturer in terms of data.

