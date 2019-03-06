Chico’s FAS, Inc. Appoints Karen Mckibbin President Of Chico’s Brand

FORT MYERS, Fla. — March 6, 2019 — Chico’s FAS, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that fashion retail veteran Karen McKibbin has been appointed President of its Chico’s brand, effective April 1, 2019. In this role, Ms. McKibbin will oversee all business activities for Chico’s and will report directly to Shelley Broader, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company.

Ms. McKibbin joins Chico’s after a successful career with Nordstrom, Inc. She most recently served as President of Nordstrom Rack, the Company’s fastest growing brand, with a fleet of 244 stores and a separate off-price merchant organization. Prior to that role, she was President of Nordstrom Canada and led the Company’s successful expansion into the Canadian market, overseeing buying, logistics, marketing, real estate and online strategies. Previously at Nordstrom, she served as Vice President and led four different regions for the Company.

Ms. Broader said, “We are pleased to welcome Karen as Chico’s Brand President. Karen has extensive experience in the retail industry with our customer and a strong record leading merchandising, operating and store initiatives that drive profitable growth. She shares our commitment to beautiful product, superior customer experiences and knows first-hand how important service is to building brand loyalty. I am confident that her leadership and decades of experience will help accelerate the progress we are making to improve performance at the Chico’s brand.”

Ms. McKibbin said, “It is an honor to be named President of the Chico’s brand. I am enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead for Chico’s and look forward to working with its talented team to improve the brand, deepen our customer relationships and deliver long-term growth.”

Prior to serving as President of Nordstrom Canada, Ms. McKibbin served in a wide variety of roles from merchant to store management to regional management. In 2000, she was named Vice President, leading the Los Angeles region. She later led three additional regions as Vice President, including the Northeast region, where she pioneered Nordstrom’s entry into the Boston market; the South region and Northern California and Hawaii.

Ms. McKibbin received her Bachelor of Arts degree from University of California, San Diego.

Posted March 6, 2019

Source: CHICO’S FAS, INC.