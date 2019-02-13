Xcel Brands, Inc. Acquires The Halston And Halston Heritage Trademarks

NEW YORK — February 13, 2019 — Xcel Brands, Inc., a media and consumer products company, today announced the acquisition of the Halston and Halston Heritage trademarks. This transaction consolidates ownership of the Halston trademarks under Xcel; the company previously acquired the H by Halston and H Halston trademarks in December of 2014.

Xcel has entered into a licensing agreement with Groupe JS International to produce and distribute sportswear and dresses under the Halston label and dresses under the Halston Heritage label, which is currently distributed in premium retailers including Neiman Marcus, Saks, and Bloomingdale’s. Xcel will continue to distribute H by Halston and H Halston through interactive TV and better retailers, respectively.

Robert W. D’Loren, Xcel’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “This acquisition gives us an opportunity to focus on the entirety of the Halston brand, the labels, and their design nuances while continuing to preserve the iconic American brand’s legacy. We’re excited to fully unite the brand, embrace its heritage, and build the future of Halston under Xcel.”

Mitchell Hops, President and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe JS International, commented, “Halston is an iconic American brand that has truly made its mark in fashion. I’m looking forward to working with Xcel on their acquisition and we are excited at the opportunity to produce and sell a brand with such a rich history. I look forward to helping grow and evolve Halston while staying true to its roots. We have an incredible team of designers, merchandisers and salespeople, that along with our Groupe JS International team are ready to build on this great American designer brand.”

Posted February 13, 2019

Source: Xcel Brands, Inc.