Berg Outdoor And Porcher Sport Awarded Golden Winner Of ISPO Awards 2019 For Sustainable Zero Gravity Down Jacket

BADINERES, France — February 6, 2019 — Berg Outdoor, a valued customer of Porcher Sport, the Sports and Leisure Division of Porcher Industries, has been announced as the ISPO Awards 2019 Gold Winner for its GERES Zero Gravity Down Jacket within the Outdoor category. Berg Outdoor’s zero gravity down jacket represents the latest trends for sustainable produce in the outdoor sector. Made out of recycled (2nd grade waste) ultra-light parachute fabric and other recycled components it delivers a waterproof, highly insulated yet light weight outdoor jacket that is also easily packable.

The top layer of the jacket uses Porcher Sport’s recycled ultra-light weight parachute fabric that has been treated with an in-house formulated PU coating that is both water repellent and designed to resist the harshest of conditions. Grade B sections of the parachute material are recycled rather than scrapped and were specifically chosen for its extreme tear resistance, and its foldable, easily packable, light weight attributes.

This high-performance insulation jacket designed with a mountain to city look provides high performance protection for the real outdoor adventurer. Its lining, the Primaloft Gold Insulation Down Blend, a combination of down and ultra-fine PrimaLoft Gold fibres results in a lightweight, breathable product that is capable of retaining its insulating properties even in damp or wet conditions.

Says Olivier Gros, Head of Porcher Sport, “This award is great news and we congratulate our customer Berg Outdoor. The achievement illustrates our ability to innovate and deliver high performance, market leading light weight fabrics for the outdoor performance clothing market as well as for extreme sports, plus Porcher Sport’s ongoing commitment to do this using sustainable materials and practices wherever possible.”

Every year, ISPO honors the most exceptional sporting goods with the ISPO Award. The ISPO Award has established itself as seal of quality for the sporting goods industry. Porcher Sport, will showcase the awarded zero gravity down jacket amongst other high-performance materials on their booth A4 407-4 at the ISPO 2019 Trade Show held in Munich from the 3rd to 6th February 2019

Posted February 6, 2019

Source: Porcher Industries