VF Corporation Appoints Laurel Krueger As Vice President, General Counsel Of Kontoor Brands, Inc.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – January 14, 2019 – VF Corporation, a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced that Laurel Krueger has been named Vice President, General Counsel of Kontoor Brands, Inc., the independent, publicly traded company that will result from the previously announced separation of VF’s Jeanswear organization.

In this role, Krueger will oversee Kontoor Brands’ legal function, including compliance, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. She will serve on Kontoor Brands’ Executive Management Team, reporting directly to named CEO Scott Baxter, effective immediately.

“ no quote Laurel is a seasoned legal executive with nearly 20 years of experience, including in the retail industry,” Baxter said. “ no quote Her breadth of leadership experience with multinational corporations will be an asset to our team as we embark on our new journey as an independent company and grow our business in the denim and apparel categories.”

Steve Rendle, Chairman, President and CEO of VF Corporation, added, “ no quote Extraordinary talent will be critical in establishing Kontoor Brands as a thriving independent organization, and Laurel is a great addition to the strong bench of leadership that has been appointed to date.”

Krueger joins Kontoor Brands from Signet Jewelers Limited, the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, where she served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. She previously held a variety of legal leadership roles at publicly traded companies in retail and manufacturing, including Federal-Mogul Corporation, Tecumseh Products Company and Borders Group, Inc.

Krueger earned a bachelor’s degree with high distinction from the University of Michigan-Dearborn. She earned a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School, and a Master of Business Administration with distinction from the University of Michigan-Dearborn School of Management.

The separation of VF’s Jeanswear organization is expected to be completed in the first half of 2019, subject to final approval by the company’s Board of Directors, customary regulatory approvals and tax and legal considerations. The new company will comprise the Wrangler®, Lee® and Rock & Republic® brands, and the VF Outlet business.

Posted January 14, 2019

Source: VF Corporation