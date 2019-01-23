Under Armour Names Tchernavia Rocker As Chief People And Culture Officer

BALTIMORE — January 23, 2019 — Under Armour, Inc. today announced the appointment of Tchernavia Rocker as its new Chief People and Culture Officer.

Rocker will lead all facets of the company’s human resources function. As a direct report to chairman and CEO Kevin Plank, she will partner with the executive leadership team to advance and execute Under Armour’s people and culture strategy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tchernavia to the Under Armour family and to our executive leadership team. Tchernavia brings deep industry experience in building best in class HR operations while developing strong workplace culture rooted in brand, values and transparency,” said Kevin Plank, Under Armour’s chairman and CEO. “We truly have the best team on the planet driving our business, and our investment in their careers is a top priority.”

Rocker joins Under Armour from Harley-Davidson, Inc. where she spent more than 18 years in HR leadership roles, most recently as the Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Prior to that, she served in various HR and operations roles at Goodyear Dunlop North America Tire Inc.

At Harley-Davidson Tchernavia served as a member of the executive leadership team as well as the company representative and advisor to the HR Committee of its Board of Directors. She crafted the strategic direction and led the execution of the organization’s workforce strategy, specifically in the areas of organizational effectiveness, employee value proposition and experience, succession planning, talent management, organizational and performance management, leadership development, compensation and benefits, employee relations and global inclusion, with a team of approximately 200 human resources professionals across the globe.

She currently serves on the board of directors for Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and the Marcus Center for Performing Arts and is a member of HR Policy Institute, the Society for Human Resource Management and the National Black MBA Association.

Rocker will join Under Armour in February 2019.

Source: Under Armour, Inc.