Safe Reflections, Inc. To Debut Latest Innovations In Reflective Solutions At ISPO Munich Feb 3-6, 2019

ST.PAUL, Minn. — January 22, 2019 — Safe Reflections, Inc.(SRI) is excited to debut its three latest innovations in reflective solutions February 3 – 6, 2019 at ISPO Munich, the world’s largest trade fair for sports equipment and fashion. These three new innovations have been designed to meet the needs of the consumer activewear market, and all three of the reflective solutions work great for wearable fabrics such as shirts, jackets, pants, hats and other garments, and provide an improved aesthetic over traditional silver reflective.

“At SRI we pride ourselves on our ability to stay on top of future trends in the consumer activewear market. Our focus in this area allows us to continually create reflective solutions that not only meet the required needs of form and function, but also keep up with the style and fashion trends the savvy consumer is demanding. Our latest innovations will give activewear brands the opportunity to add a “wow” factor to their garments and gear that hasn’t previously been available to them,” said Chuck Gruber, CEO of Safe Reflections.

These three new products are the first of many planned new product launches for Safe Reflections this year. In addition, each of them is Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Compliant and REACH Compliant.

Iridescent Stretch Reflective Material – A stretch adhesive backed reflective heat transfer that shows a beautiful opalesque effect of changing colors depending on the viewing angle.

Brilliant® Image-Ready Reflective Material – A unique, patented process that applies a coating that is specially designed to be digitally printed directly on to the surface of the reflective, this product gives designers the flexibility to think beyond just solid colors and shapes and incorporate real life images such as portraits and scenery into their reflective designs.

Brilliant® 1282 Color Reflective Fabric – A high-brightness, colorized, 100% cotton fabric-backed reflective material that can not only be used on garments but works great with durable fabric surfaces such as pet collars, backpacks and luggage.

In addition to debuting the new products, Safe Reflections will be showcasing their Eclipse™ 1231 Reflective Pattern Fabric at their booth. This high brightness full-width printed reflective pattern fabric was judged and selected by an independent jury of textile experts as one of the top innovations for Fall/Winter 2020/21.

Those interested in learning more about Safe Reflections reflective solutions can visit Booth 351 in Hall C5 at ISPO Munich, February 3 – 6, 2019.

Posted January 23, 2019

Source: Safe Reflections Inc.